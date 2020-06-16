Elizabeth Marion Fairhurst



Henderson, NV - Elizabeth Marion (Betty) Fairhurst 85, of Henderson, Nevada went to eternal life on June 10th, 2020.



She was born in St. Helen's, England on October 20th, 1934 to Ralph & Jane Leyland.



She was the 7th of 10 children. She was united in marriage to John Fairhurst June 27th, 1953, at St. Helen's Parish Church, St. Helens, Merseyside.



She is survived by her husband and one daughter Valerie (Bill) Lenz, grandsons William (Shelley) and their children - Davis & Layla, Jackson (Laura Rey), and Taylor (Nasslynne) and their children - Madison & Aiden. All of her immediate family live in Henderson, Nevada. She has one remaining sister, Sylvia Clisham of Decorah, Iowa.



Jack & Betty lived a very happy and blessed life together. In 1982 they moved from England and away from all their family to be with their only daughter Valerie and her family in Campbellsport, WI. On February 10th, 1988, they became proud American citizens!



Betty worked as an executive assistant for over 15 years, including many years as the assistant to the President of the West Bend Co. prior to retiring to be a full time grandmother.



In 2000, they moved to Fond du Lac, WI and spent 16 years there with family and many friends. Betty & Jack were active in their beloved Church, St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran. They loved to cruise the world and travel extensively. Betty enjoyed participating in her Friday night bowling leagues, golfing with her husband, and watching her grandchildren in the sports they played. Both of them thoroughly enjoyed their life in Wisconsin!



In 2016, they moved to Henderson, Nevada as the family had or was in the process of relocating there. Betty was able to enjoy her grandchildren, their wives, and especially her 4 precious great grandchildren.



A private family service will be held in Henderson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Green Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church in Henderson, NV. A sincere thank you to Dr. Kushner and all the medical staff involved in her care.



Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary is serving the Family.









