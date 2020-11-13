Elizabeth "Liz" Mary Collier



Hereford, AZ - Elizabeth "Liz" Mary Collier of Hereford, AZ, born 26 Feb 1950 passed away on 13 OCT 2020



Parents: Ethel and Al Fischer of West Allis Wisconsin (deceased parents)



Liz is survived by husband of 50 years Daniel Collier, and sons Chris (Robyn) and Jake Collier of Sierra Vista, AZ, Sister Joyce of Phoenix, AZ, and Brother Paul of Milwaukee, WI. Liz left behind three beautiful granddaughters, Summer, Sierra, and Brianna in which she loved chatting, cooking, and making crafts with.



Prior to retiring, Liz worked as a Medical Recorder in Fond Du Lac, WI, and along with her husband raised and bred llamas on their llama farm.



Liz enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Liz had the most beautiful herb garden that one could only dream of. She often spoke of memories with friends in her monthly craft and hooking clubs and loved playing canasta with family. She was a volunteer for many years at the Waupun Animal Shelter.



Mom was an avid reader of novels, fiction/non-fiction - all genres. Loved anything WWII.



Animal lover, especially cats. Music was a big part of her life. Her top favorites were- The Beatles, Rod Stewart, Heart and country music.



Mom's special friend was Tammy and her special friend and Pastor was Laura in which she spoke to and about often.



She was a patient, caring, giving, huge hearted - high spirited gentle soul who will be forever missed.









