Elizabeth R. Drexel
Fond du Lac - Elizabeth R. Drexel, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born May 8, 1936 to the late Alvin and Marie (Faber) Barr.
Betty married William F. Drexel on July 6, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Betty attended St. Mary's grade school, Roosevelt Junior High School and graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1954. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Alter Society. Betty and Bill started their family and had four children. Bill and Betty owned Drexel's Bakery for seven years before selling in 1977.
Betty was an avid sheepshead player; playing with her family and high school girlfriends for over 60 years. Betty enjoyed assisting the troop leaders in the local Girl Scouts. Betty instilled a love of singing and harmonizing in her children. She was a huge fan of The Beatles, proudly displaying the actual white albums she possessed. She was also an avid Packer fan, enjoying the season ticket games she and Bill attended. Betty enjoyed spending over 30 years living on Wolf Lake.
Betty is survived by her husband Bill of 63 years; four children, Sandy Drexel (Herb Foote), Tim (Melodie) Drexel, Scott (Vicky) Drexel and Lisa (Jeff) Baumhardt; nine grandchildren, LeeAlan, Dayne, Kelly, Devin, Caleb, Moriah, Ben, Nicki and Carly; fourteen great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Kate Barr, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Barr.
A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac.
"The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Agnesian Home Hospice for the care and compassion given to Betty and the family."
