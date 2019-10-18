|
|
Ella F. LaCrosse
Fond du Lac - Ella F. LaCrosse, 94, of Fond du Lac, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on October 6, 1925, in Racine, the daughter of John and Clara F. Steiner Koskubar. On August 26, 1944, she married Clifford J. LaCrosse, in Sturgeon Bay. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing on November 30, 2015.
Ella was a member of Holy Family Parish. She worked for over 22 years as a store clerk at Sears in Fond du Lac. Ella was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary of Chilton Post 125, and Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary Chapter 11 of Fond du Lac. She held offices in both organizations and received Outstanding Service awards in 1993 and 1995. Ella made over 29,000 undergarments for Third World Countries.
She is survived by her children: Tony (Jean) LaCrosse of Oak Creek and Donna (Terry) Ludkey of Madison; two grandchildren: Lisa (Lorid) Turner and Tera Meinholz; three great-grandchildren: Krystal, Jacob and Emily; her brother, Paul (Sigrid) Koskubar of Sturgeon Bay and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifford, her brother, Leonard Koskubar, and her nephew Loren Koskubar.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Parish or the charity of ones choice.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019