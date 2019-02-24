|
|
Ellen C. Ericksen
Fond du Lac - Ellen Costello Ericksen was born in Fond du Lac, WI, the 6th of 10 children, to Addis and Ruth Costello. She died in Houston on February 18, 2019. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs and worked for the Fond du Lac Reporter before marrying Stan Ericksen in 1952. they lived in Seattle, FDL and moved to Houston in 1964.
Ellen loved to read and was a tireless listener. Kind and fun, known for her auburn hair and unmistakable laugh, Ellen was loved by many.
She is survived by her husband children: Jane Ericksen Crisler (Steve), George Haakon Ericksen (Kathy), Susan Kostelecky (Keith), Sandra Ericksen, Joanne Ericksen (Al Cujar). Grandchildren: Michael (Courtney) and Craig (Angeanette) Crisler, Stephany (Robert) Harnden, Jake Ericksen (Alexandra) and six great-grandchildren: Five siblings survive: Jane Majeska, George Costello and Pete Costello of Fond du Lac, WI, Father Timon Costello, OFM of Oshkosh, WI, Sister Ruth Mary Costello, OSF of Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mary Koenigs, Addis Costello, Doris Busha and Patrick Costello.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019