Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
1954 - 2019
Waupun - Ellen J. Redeker, 65, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Waupun Memorial Hospital following two months of illness.

Ellen was born January 21, 1954 in Waupun, the daughter of Clinton and Gladys Guenther Gray. Ellen attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1972. She furthered her education at UW-Fond du Lac for two years. On June 29, 1974 she married Mark Redeker in Waupun and they resided in Waupun all their married lives. Ellen was employed by the City of Waupun as a dispatcher for the Waupun Police Department for 13 years. Ellen achieved her goals as being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother that always made holidays special with her cooking and baking which she loved to do. She was an avid reader and gardener and enjoyed her many wonderful flowers which she planted and nourished.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Mark Redeker of Waupun; a son, Brian (Amy) Redeker of Menasha; a daughter, Elizabeth Bedker of Lamartine; four grandchildren: Joseph and Katie Bedker and Grayson and Jack Redeker; two brothers: Curtis (Rita) Gray of Fond du Lac and Floyd (Marie) Gray of La Crosse, WI; and nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jim Spanbauer.

A memorial service for Ellen Redeker will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 1, 2019
