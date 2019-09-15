|
|
Ellen Johnson
Waupun - Ellen Johnson, 94, of Waupun, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Christian Home.
Ellen was born June 24, 1925 in Waupun, the daughter of Edwin and Minnie Vande Berg Redeker. Ellen was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1943. On March 20, 1948 she married Orville Johnnson in Waupun where they resided all of their married lives. Ellen was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory in Waupun for several years from which she retired. Following her retirement she and Orville traveled extensively throughout the United States. Ellen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed doing volunteer work with Marsh Haven Nature Center, Meals on Wheels, Waupun Food Pantry, and other organizations.
Ellen is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Johnson.
Services for Ellen Johnson will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019