|
|
Elmer Hopp
Waupun - Elmer Hopp, 95, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care Facility in Waupun.
Elmer was born September 15, 1924 in the town of Waupun in Fond du Lac County the son of Edward and Hattie Vande Kolk Hopp. On August 17, 1960 he married Junice Kwakkel in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Junice preceded him in death on October 9, 1991. Elmer was a milk hauler for several years and delivered to Alto Dairy. He was later employed by National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun for 32 years from which he retired. He later had a paper route, mowed lawns, blew snow, and gardened. Elmer enjoyed trading vehicles every other year as well as camping. Elmer was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he and Junice were custodians for several years. On April 3, 1993 Elmer married Annice Van Buren at Alto Reformed Church. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Elmer was a member of the UAW Machinist Union.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Annice Hopp of Waupun; two daughters: Karen (David) Giebink of Pardeeville and Christine (John) Scheuers of Randolph; six grandchildren: Jennifer Giebink, Katherine (Ben) King, Mathew (Amy) Scheuers, Steven Scheuers, Nathanael (Danielle) Scheuers, and Elisabeth (Colton) Sherwood; five great-grandchildren: Levi, Ava, Isaac, Austin, and Taylor; a sister, Millie Armga of Waupun; step-children: Dale (Chris) Schouten, Ronald Schouten, Beverly (Jerald) Yunto, Kathy Muckerheide, Faye Schouten, and Debra (Jerry) Heller; several step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Elmer was preceded in death by his first wife, Junice; a brother Bert Hopp; sisters: Lila Buwalda, Marion Beekman, Gladys Schaalma, and Helen Vande Zande; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Elmer Hopp will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Randy Schaub officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020