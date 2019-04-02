Services Sippel Funeral Home 2618 Altona Avenue New Holstein , WI 53061 (920) 898-4300 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Holy Rosary Church 1724 Madison Street New Holstein , WI View Map Liturgy 1:00 PM Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1724 Madison Street New Holstein , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elmer Sabel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elmer S. Sabel

New Holstein - Elmer S. Sabel, of New Holstein, entered the glorious house of the Lord on Friday March 29, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1930 at the family home in the Town of Calumet. The eldest son of Roman & Alvina (Kloeppel) Sabel, he was born to a farming family, and attended St. John the Baptist School in Johnsburg until the family farm needed his attention full time.



Elmer married the love of his life Marcelline "Marcie" Kraus at St. Peter Catholic Church on May 6th 1952 in St. Peter, WI. Elmer continued his career in farming, working for Albert Nett, working for Summers cheese factory, and renting his own farm near lake Winnebago. In 1962, Elmer and Marcie purchased their homestead just east of Johnsburg raising the most important harvest, their family.



Elmer was a natural mechanic and could spin a wrench like few others. He approached LP Daun about performing mechanic work on the school buses for New Holstein Transportation for 38 years. He also took his turn driving the school buses for regular routes, for athletic events, scholarly competitions, and other events.



Elmer and his lifelong love Marcie enjoyed square-dancing, doing word searches and winning the big pots in friendly Sheepshead games with family and friends. In 1990 Elmer and Marcie retired together off the family farm (proudly passing his love to his son/wife and 2 grandsons to continue to run) to settle in a house that their children came together to build them in New Holstein. Together they remained deeply devoted to one another for 52 years until she passed on March 22, 2004.



Elmer spent his remaining days enjoying his bicycle rides, attending services at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church where he faithfully prayed the rosary, cherishing time with his family at events, like marriages, graduations and his annual Sabel camping gathering. He loved playfully entertaining his family in conversations and found a way to bring up his favorite topics, his beloved Brewers, Packers, and the weather. He also never missed an opportunity to sit with close friends or neighbors on the porch or at local family restaurants and helped discuss the ways to solve the world's problems.



Elmer is survived by 10 Children: Kenneth (Rose Ann) Sabel of Mt. Calvary, Daniel (Patsy) Sabel of Valders; Mary Mooney of Sheboygan; Mark (Terrie) Sabel of Marytown; Steve (Janice) Sabel of Johnsburg; Patrick Sabel of New Holstein; Dennis (Kim) Sabel of North Fond du Lac; Randy Sabel (friend Rhonda) of Franklin, Jeffrey (Kelly) Sabel of Marytown; Kevin (Cathy) Sabel of Plymouth.



He is further survived by 23 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren (2 more on their way); and 5 step great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Delbert (Bernice) Sabel and James (Kathleen) Sabel and 1 sister Helen (Kenneth) Birschbach-all of Fond du Lac; brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Marie) Kraus, Clarence (Sara) Kraus of St. Peter, and Oscar Guelig of Johnsburg; sisters-in-law, Esther Schumacher of Mt. Calvary and Mary Kraus of Fond du Lac.



He is preceded in death by his parent; his beloved wife, Marcie; two infant daughters, Laurie Ann and Karen Jean; one grandson Christopher; sisters Rosaline Guelig, and Marcyanna Sabel. He is further preceded by his father-in law & mother-in-law, Henry & Cecilia Kraus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stella (Clarence) Schaefer, Mildred (James) Murphy, Edward Schumacher, and Sylvester Kraus.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap. will officiate with Joe Zenk assisting. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday morning, April 6th from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM.



The family would like to thank all the caretakers and staff @ Willow Park Assisted Living in New Holstein for all the great care over the last 22 months. To the members of the church who came to visit and a special thanks to Sr. Dora for the countless visits and trips to mass with Dad.



