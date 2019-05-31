|
|
Elmer W. Vorlob
Mayville - Elmer W. Vorlob, 93 years old, of Mayville, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 in Maui, HI.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at church. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Mayville, WI. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and the Navy Honor Guard.
Elmer was born on March 25, 1926 to Henry and Amanda (Ihde) Vorlob in Crandon, Wisconsin. He was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Elmer was united in marriage to Lorraine E. Schrab on April 3, 1948 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), township of Theresa. He served his country in the US Navy and then went to work as a welder for Maysteel. Elmer was a longtime member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville. In his spare time, Elmer enjoyed the outdoors, especially at his cabin in the north woods and liked to fish, garden, and photography. He also liked baking, canning, and puzzles in the winter. Elmer was a master tinker and could fix almost anything he put his mind too and was also a gifted carpenter making many things for his family and friends.
Elmer is survived by: his children Rodney (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville, Jane (Brian) Dellaport of Maui, Peggy (Andy) Pauly of Fond du Lac, and Brian (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville; his grandchildren Tracy (Greg) Richburg, Jason (Jenni) Vorlob, Cyle (Shanna Price) Vorlob, Tiffany (Matt) Kletti, Patti (fiance Jacob Boteilho) Dellaport, Rebecca (Nick) Bertagnoli, and Ben (Alaina) Vorlob; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson on the way, his sister in law Verda Margelofsky of Mayville, and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine, his siblings Clarence (Hertha) Vorlob, Irene (Palmer) Thome, Meta (Al) Bruni, and Herbie Vorlob.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 31, 2019