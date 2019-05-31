Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Mayville
16 S. Walnut St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Mayville
16 S. Walnut St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Vorlob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer W. Vorlob


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer W. Vorlob Obituary
Elmer W. Vorlob

Mayville - Elmer W. Vorlob, 93 years old, of Mayville, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 in Maui, HI.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at church. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Mayville, WI. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and the Navy Honor Guard.

Elmer was born on March 25, 1926 to Henry and Amanda (Ihde) Vorlob in Crandon, Wisconsin. He was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Elmer was united in marriage to Lorraine E. Schrab on April 3, 1948 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), township of Theresa. He served his country in the US Navy and then went to work as a welder for Maysteel. Elmer was a longtime member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville. In his spare time, Elmer enjoyed the outdoors, especially at his cabin in the north woods and liked to fish, garden, and photography. He also liked baking, canning, and puzzles in the winter. Elmer was a master tinker and could fix almost anything he put his mind too and was also a gifted carpenter making many things for his family and friends.

Elmer is survived by: his children Rodney (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville, Jane (Brian) Dellaport of Maui, Peggy (Andy) Pauly of Fond du Lac, and Brian (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville; his grandchildren Tracy (Greg) Richburg, Jason (Jenni) Vorlob, Cyle (Shanna Price) Vorlob, Tiffany (Matt) Kletti, Patti (fiance Jacob Boteilho) Dellaport, Rebecca (Nick) Bertagnoli, and Ben (Alaina) Vorlob; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson on the way, his sister in law Verda Margelofsky of Mayville, and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine, his siblings Clarence (Hertha) Vorlob, Irene (Palmer) Thome, Meta (Al) Bruni, and Herbie Vorlob.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now