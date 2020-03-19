|
|
Eloy H. Greuel
Fond du Lac - Eloy Henry Greuel, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born February 22, 1927 in Garnet, Wisconsin at home to Emil and Salvina (Peters) Greuel.
Eloy graduated from Chilton High School in June of 1945. He then served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in the Philippines, Guam, and Samar. Eloy then joined the Army Air Force reserves on return from the Navy with his brother Franklin.
Eloy married Lillian Sommerhalder on June 6, 1954 in Stockbridge, Wisconsin. She passed away in 1976. He then married Marion Marx Doornek on September 25, 1982 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Eloy was employed at Soo Line Railroad as a carmen welder for 30 years, and then worked for Attorneys as a union representative for several years.
Eloy belonged to the Catholic Knights Assembly 1211 and Catholic Financial Life Ins. Chapter 19. He was an active volunteer until his health deteriorated. He was proud of being THE brat fryer in Chapter 19 and Knights of Columbus 1211. Eloy loved the outdoors, his garden, fishing and hunting with his Soo Line friends, union representative friends, and most importantly, his family. He also enjoyed trips to the Canadian waters. He played cards with Marion's Card Club in Milwaukee for many years. Marion was sure to always feed his sweet tooth with her baking. Eloy traveled to all 50 states as well as Europe, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica with Marion.
Eloy was the most honest and dedicated person you could ever meet.
Eloy will be dearly missed by his wife Marion; children Kathleen (Gary) Kurtz, Tess (Raymond) Schwartz, Jeffrey (Chloe) Greuel, David (Rhonda) Greuel, Joseph (Sandy Alan) Greuel; stepchildren Douglas (Lorna O'Leary) Doornek, Carol Ann (Patrick Sullivan); grandchildren Amy Kurtz, Steven and Thomas Schwartz, Mary Greuel, and Allana Greuel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Eloy was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lillian; siblings Franklin Greuel, Virginia McCormack, Carol Sullivan, and their spouses; and a stepson Gerald Doornek.
SERVICES: Services for Eloy will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eloy's name may be made to the Holy Family Parish.
Eloy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020