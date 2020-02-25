|
|
Elsie Winkel
Waupun - Elsie Winkel, 93, of rural Waupun, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home.
Elsie was born March 2, 1926 near Cambria, WI the daughter of Sam and Hattie Westra Katsma. On August 31, 1945 Elsie married Samuel Winkel in Friesland, WI. The couple resided near Waupun where they farmed until the time of Sam's death in 2004. Elsie enjoyed her membership with Homemakers. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she enjoyed "Golden Hour" and being a member of the Mary-Martha Circle.
Elsie is survived by a daughter, Janice (Percy) DeVries of Waupun; three sons: Eugene Winkel of Waupun, Dennis (Carol) Winkel of Oshkosh, and Robert (Jeannette) Winkel of Waupun; eight grandchildren: Bonnie (Mike) VanderBerg, Michelle Bonnema, Dan (Leann) DeVries, Nathan (Rebecca) Winkel, Caleb (Sheila) Winkel, Nelson (Anne) Winkel, Seth (Brie) Winkel, and Sally (Jonathan) Hoogland; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Katie Boorsma of Waupun, Evelyn Vander Galien of Friesland, and Carol Moat of Oregon, WI; brothers: Clarence (Gertie) Katsma of Cambria and Dewey Katsma of Friesland; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Carl) Blok of Oostburg.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; an infant son, James; sisters: Jennie Westra, Gertie Slager, Dorothy Leystra, and Ann Kooima, and brothers: Gerald and Ted Katsma.
Funeral services for Elise Winkel will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Harvey Roosma officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020