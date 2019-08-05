|
Elton A. Wegner
North Fond du Lac - Elton A. Wegner, 85, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was born on May 25, 1934 in Van Dyne to the late David and Eva (Muscavitch) Wegner.
Elton married Patricia A. Ellis on November 24, 1956. She preceded him in death in 1987. Elton married Elaine M. Kohlman on October 22, 1988 in Mt. Calvary.
Elton was employed at Sears for many years as a repair man. He retired from Giddings & Lewis Electronics after 28 years of service. Since 1995, Elton and Elaine owned and operated Best Badge and Sign. Elton took great pride in driving around Fond du Lac, as well as statewide, delivering signs to customers.
Elton enjoyed hunting, auctions and rummage sales. Elton loved to fix things; he was quite the handyman. If you couldn't find what you were looking for at Menards, Elton probably had it. He loved the care and comfort from his three cats, Stretch, JJ and Princess. He was a member of the Giddings & Lewis Staff Club and Holy Family Catholic Community.
Elton is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter Tracy (Mike) Kniess; sisters-in-law, Pauline Wegner and Carolyn (Ralph) Muellenbach; brothers-in-law, Alan (Jean) Kohlman, Tony (Lynn) Kohlman, Paul (Megan) Kohlman, W. Thomas (Donna) Ellis and Ray (Lila) Ellis; special friends, Erica, Devon, Justin, Jake, Cory, Matt and Aaron; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Patricia; son, Joseph Wegner; brothers, Winston Wegner and Ardmer Wegner; sister, Marcene (Charles) Adams; brothers-in-law, James (Leah) Ellis and Claude "Sonny" Ellis.
Visitation: Elton's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue.
Service: A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Agnesian Cardiology Department, Pacemaker clinic and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and compassion to Elton.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019