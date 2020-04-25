|
|
Elton Ludwig
Kewaskum - Elton W. Ludwig, 95, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in his home with his loving wife and family surrounding him. He was born on November 19, 1924 to Vilas and Evelyn (Schultz) Ludwig. On July 10, 1948, Elton married Stella M. Lichtensteiger in Fond du Lac. He was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Elton worked at Regalware in Kewaskum for 43 years before retiring with his wife and was a member of the 25 Year Club there. His favorite hobbies were gardening, flowers, playing sheepshead and gambling on slot machines. Elton also enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Packers and Brewers.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years Stella, children Karen (David) Schaub, Bill Ludwig all of Kewaskum, Vernon (Pam) Ludwig of Campbellsport and Connie (Frank) Gasner of Kewaskum, grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Schiefelbein, Tracy (Steve) Lightfoot, Denise Bergseth (Brad N.), Kelli (Joe) Eberhardt and Ashley Harris (Jason B.), great grandchildren Michael Ludwig, Zachary Shipley, Carolanne (Kody) Schilling, Lindsay Ludwig, Cailey Bishop, Bret Schiefelbein, Christopher Bergseth, Brayden Eberhardt, Austyn Kutz, Stella Harris, Ashton Eberhardt and Caden Harris, great great grandchildren Sakura Schilling, Mason Schmidt, Madyson Schmidt and Grayson Shackelford, sisters Joyce (Lloyd) Gatzke and Dolores Arndt, many nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents Vilas and Evelyn, in-laws Herman and Elizabeth Lichtensteiger, brother Norman, grandson Jody and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dave Arndt, Lorretta and Dallas Wirkus, Gertrude and Bernhard Petrick, Lawrence and Celia Lichtensteiger, Victorine and Butch Zimpher, Rose and Edward Foss, Helen and Carl Ebert and Jacob and Geraldine Lichtensteiger.
Due to the Safe at Home Restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and burial will be in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.
The family extends a special thank to 24/7 Good People Caregiver Nerijus Zymarcius and hospice nurse Katherine Coffen, other nurses and staff of Aurora at Home Hospice.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family. Cards may be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 710 Campbellsport, WI 53010 and online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020