|
|
Elvie D. Grable
Fond du Lac - Elvie D. Grable, 81, of Fond du Lac passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Grancare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on December 18, 1938 the daughter of Frank and Francis Scholfield in Kentucky. Elvie was a homemaker who loved to cook, decorate, sew, knit and crocheting. She also had a love for her cats and her gambling.
Elvie is survived by four sons; three daughters; sixteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Francis; sister, Madeline; and 2 great grandchildren.
At the request of the family, no services are planned at this time. Cremation has taken place with a memorial service planned at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020