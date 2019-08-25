|
Emma V. Schmitz
Malone - Emma Victoria Schmitz, 79, entered Eternal Life surrounded by her family on August 20, 2019. Emma was born in Charlestown to Joseph & Isadora (Bruckner) Mahlich on December 22, 1939. On June 24, 1961, Emma and Wilfrid J. Schmitz were united in marriage at St. Martin Catholic Church, Charlestown. Prior to marriage, Emma worked at The Diner in New Holstein. Emma and Willie worked side-by-side managing the family farm in Malone until their retirement in 2000. In 1987, they proudly accepted the Century Farm Award from the State of Wisconsin.
Emma graduated from New Holstein High School, Class of 1957. Emma had many talents. She could always be counted on to prepare a delicious meal or bake a decadent dessert. She could mend, patch or alter any garment. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, gardening, and watching deer, birds and squirrels.
Emma was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Parish and its' Altar & Rosary Society, serving many years as President, Malone Area Heritage Museum and Milwaukee Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (MACCW), and a life member of the Catholic Knights.
Survivors include her husband, Wilfrid; children, Brenda (Joel) Schneider, Brian (Sam Sentek), and Timothy "Hippy", all of Malone; grandchildren, Nicholas Burgert, Sara Burgert, Lisa (Tim) Depies, Tina (Aaron) Kraus; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Caleb, and Baby Depies; sister, Margaret Doss; brother, Francis Mahlich; brother-in-law, Cliff Kempf; many cousins and numerous cherished friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; in laws, Nick and Anna Schmitz; great grandson, Noah Burgert; sister, Barbara Kempf; brother-in-law, William Doss Jr.; sister-in-law, Serena (Norbert) Jurgensmier; and her beloved cat, Mr. Squirrel.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at church. Rosary service will be held at 10:30 AM at church and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emma's name may be directed to St. John's Altar & Rosary Society.
Emma's family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided to Emma by Sr. Jenada, Father Gary, Father Larry and the staff of Villa Loretto. The family also wishes to thank Emma's many friends for their kind thoughts, prayers, visits and support during her courageous battle against cancer.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019