Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Funeral service
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Eric M. Haseleu


1986 - 2020
Eric M. Haseleu Obituary
Eric M. Haseleu

Waupun - Eric M. Haseleu, 34, of Waupun, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 13, 1986 in Ripon, the son of Michael and Wendy Owens Haseleu. Eric graduated from Badger Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy in 2003. He enjoyed playing frisbee golf, working on cars and building things, was a sports fanatic, and was always willing to help other. Eric loved his dogs, hanging with his friends, and playing with his nieces.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Wendy Haseleu; his sister, Ashley Haseleu of Rosendale; two nieces, Zaria Haseleu and Kiannah Mueller; paternal grandfather, Marvin Haseleu Jr. of Fond du Lac; paternal grandmother, Sandra Weber of Rosendale; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Geraldine Owens.

The visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
