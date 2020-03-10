|
|
Eric R. Ferdinand
Fond du Lac - Eric Robert Ferdinand, 30, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1989 to Eric and Clare (Dreifuerst) Ferdinand in Fond du Lac. Eric attended FACES and Fond du Lac High School.
Eric married Lisa Koepsell on September 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He was currently employed at Buechel Stone and had been recently promoted to Plant Manager after over 12 years of service.
Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and watching all Wisconsin sports. He played hockey for Blue Line as a goalie and also enjoyed shooting pool. Eric loved spending time at the camper in Neshkoro and spending time with his favorite dog and hunting partner, Shadow. Eric's obituary wouldn't be authentic if we didn't mention his crazy love for pizza, Crocs and country music. He will be remembered always for his infectious personality, generosity and iron will.
Left to cherish Eric's memory include his wife Lisa, parents Eric (fiancé, Ronda Smit) Ferdinand and Clare Ferdinand (friend, Roger Qualy), brothers Luke and Stephen, Lisa's mom Kathy Koepsell, grandmother Mary Jane Sternat, other relatives, best friends Jordan Borgwardt and Michael Abhold, and many, many other friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin and Mary Driefuerst and Robert and Gloria Ferdinand, father-in-law James Koepsell and aunt Nadine Ferdinand.
Services: Eric's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again to Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth St Way, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM following visitation at the church.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020