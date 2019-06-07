|
|
Erma E. Daye
Ripon - Erma E. Daye, age 102, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center.
Erma was born in Wautoma, WI on January 18, 1917, the daughter of Albert and Lena (Janke) Zinke. She graduated from Wautoma High School and went on to become a licensed Beautician, and worked at various hair salons in the area. She was still working on hair out of her house well into her 80's. On September 25, 1948 she married Merlin Daye in Westfield, WI. Merlin passed away in 1990. Erma was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Markesan, WI, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir and also the Ladies Circle. Erma enjoyed knitting, gardening, canning, loved to play the piano, and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She was an incredible baker and was especially known for her delicious Molasses cookies.
Erma is survived by her sons, David (Kathy) Daye of Ripon, WI and Gary (Jean) Daye of Sheboygan, WI; grandchildren, Jeff (Erika) Daye of Appleton, WI, Susan (DJ) Tetting of Pine River, WI, Debbie (Nick) Matuszak, Jason (Terri) Daye of Johnsonville, WI, and Kevin (Jennifer) Daye of Edwards Air Force Base in California; great-grandchildren, Trent and Derek Tetting, Daniel and Lauren Daye, Rodger and Wyatt Matuszak, Mckenna, Gavin, and Danica Daye, Nathaniel, Dominic, and Luke Daye; nieces; nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lena Zinke; husband, Merlin Daye; sisters, Ella Poulette, Nina Draeger, and Vira Foemmel; and a brother, John Zinke.
Visitation for Erma will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at United Methodist Church, 74 E. Catherine St., Markesan, WI, 53946.
Funeral service for Erma will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 74 E. Catherine St., Markesan, WI, 53946, with Reverend Kyochul Shin and Reverend Dennis Foemmel officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lake Center Cemetery, Town of Green Lake, WI. Memorials in Erma's name may be directed to the church.
Erma's family would like to send a special and sincere thank you to Chad and the staff at Maplecrest Manor for the excellent care for Erma while she lived there. You went over and beyond the call of duty and her family is grateful.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2019