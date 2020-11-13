Estelle Margaret Braun



Estelle Margaret Braun passed away November 10, 2020 at The Woodlands Senior Park in Fond Du Lac WI.



Estelle was born 90 years ago in Calvary WI and was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Gertrude (Bleuel) Braun.



She lived with her sister Evelyn in the Family home where she was born in Calvary WI prior to moving to The Woodlands.



She was a wonderful Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards with them. They appreciated her company.



In her youth she played baseball and in her later years she walked every day for exercise.



She was the nanny for several families in Calvary.



She worked at Infant Socks, The Brothers school in Calvary, and at the local canning factory.



Estelle had a very spunky determination toward everything she did. She would tackle any home project around the Calvary home no matter how difficult it might seem.



She was also the primary care giver to her sister Evelyn in their later years.



She moved to the Woodlands over 7 years ago and thoroughly loved every minute of her time living there.



The Braun Family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands for all their efforts in caring for Estelle.



She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia (Eugene) Braun, nieces and nephews and supportive and caring neighbors in Calvary.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Elmer (Marie), infant Orville, Eugene, and her sisters Evelyn and Dolores Mutz.



Please keep Estelle in your prayers.



The family plans to celebrate Estelle's and Evelyn's long lives after the pandemic is over.









