Esther G. Deitte
Fond du Lac - Esther G. Deitte, 93, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on October 6, 2019 with her family at her side.
She was born the daughter of John and Mathilda (Birschbach) Petrie on May 3, 1926. On May 1, 1948 she married Elmer A. Deitte at Ascension Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. Elmer preceded her in death on September 16, 2013.
Esther graduated from Goodrich High with the class of 1944 and accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service in Madison. Later she returned to Fond du Lac and worked for the offices of the former Fred Rueping Company.
She was a stay at home mom most of her life doing various volunteer work. She was a member of Holy Family (St. Mary's) Church, the K.C. Auxiliary, the former St. Mary's Altar Society and the Christian Women. She also was a Mobile Meal volunteer for 20 years.
Survivors include two sons, Jack (Julie) Deitte of Medicine Lake, MN, Mike (Jan) Deitte of Sun Prairie, WI, two daughters, Debbie (Mark) Brezinsky of Cave Creek, AZ, and Diane (Lee) Van Lanen of Whitelaw, WI, four grandchildren, Jenny (Nick) Von Bergen of Middleton, WI, Brian (Betsy) Deitte of Needham, MA, Andy (Emily) Brezinsky of New Berlin, WI, and Allison (James) Constable of Cave Creek, AZ, ten great-grandchildren, Claire and Brooke Von Bergen, Elise, Annabel, and Elliot Deitte, Wyatt, Flynn and Crosby Brezinsky, Elodie and Lila Constable, two step grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Nicholas of Waupun, WI and Travis (Kasey) Van Lanen of Two Rivers, WI, four step great-grandchildren, Parker and Noah Nicholas and Marshall and Madelynn Van Lanen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, four brothers, Alfred, Ambrose (Marge), Walter (Peggy) and Harold (Martha), one sister, Eleanor (Harold) Rieden, two brothers-in-law, Rolland (Sharon) Deitte and Ken (Rose) Deitte.
Visitation: The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Holy Family Parish Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. They will be donating to several organizations important to Esther.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019