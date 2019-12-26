|
Esther J. (Kleinhans) Sippel
Glenbeulah "Town of Greenbush" - Esther J. (Kleinhans) Sippel, age 62, of rural Glenbeulah "Town of Greenbush", passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Monday.
Esther was born April 20, 1957; which happened to be Easter Sunday, in Plymouth to Gloria Klemme Kleinhans and the late Arnold Kleinhans. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1975.
On June 15, 1984, she married Dale "Skinny" Sippel at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The majority of her career, she worked at DFA (formerly Bordens) in Plymouth as well as tending bar at various local bars.
Esther enjoyed fishing, sturgeon spearing, shooting pool, bowling, playing cards, and tending to her flower garden. She was an avid watcher of the Brewers, Badgers, and an extreme Packers fan. She loved spending time with family, friends, and her four-legged companion (Reba).
Esther is survived by her husband, Dale "Skinny"; her three children, Nathaniel (Laurie) Sippel of St. Cloud, Grant Sippel of Adell, and Samantha Sippel and her boyfriend, Geoffrey, of VA; her mother, Gloria Kleinhans of Plymouth; her sisters and brother, Judy (Vincent) Lancianese of CO, Ronald (Angelita) Kleinhans of Plymouth, Sara Brown of IN, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda (Mike) Winter of rural Manitowoc, Leon Sippel of St. Cloud, Dennis (Lauri) Sippel of Appleton, Cheryl Lefeber and her husband, Dave Earley of Fond du Lac, Pam (George) Vitteck of MS, Ross (Daisy) Sippel of Kiel, and Bonnie Sippel of Sheboygan. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many many friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, Arnold Kleinhans; her sister, Carol (Robert) Scheibl; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon "Bud" and Elizabeth "Elsie" Sippel; her brother-in-law, Mark Sippel; her sister-in-law, Ann Sippel; and a nephew, Christopher Sippel.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Esther's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a Celebration of Life immediately to follow at the Cabaret in St. Cloud.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019