Esther L. Rosanske
Ripon - Esther L. Rosanske, age 82, of Ripon, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Wolverton Glen Assisted Living in Ripon. She was born on April 17, 1938, a daughter of Doris Milne and step daughter to Everett Davis. Esther spent her younger years with her grandparents, Frank and Hazel Milne.

On August 9, 1958, Esther married Elmer A. Rosanske Sr. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Berlin. Esther and Elmer lived their early years of marriage and started their family in Princeton. In 1972, they moved to Brandon. Esther was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her 5 children. As her children grew older, she would spend her days with her husband Elmer on his cheese sale routes.

Those Esther leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 5 children, Lynda Rosanske of Ripon, Elmer Rosanske Jr. of Princeton, Kathryn (Keith) Kuehneman of Ripon, Michael (Cathie) Rosanske of Fond du Lac, Timothy (Karrisa) Rosanske of Kingston; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; sister, Donna Broder; 3 brothers, Ronald (Karen) Davis, Dennis Davis, Mark (Sandy) Davis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris (Milne) Davis and stepfather, Everett Davis; her husband, Elmer Rosanske Sr.; 3 brothers, Douglas, Donald and Daryel.

A funeral service for Esther L. Rosanske will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr., in Ripon. Pastor Bryan Fritsch will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Memory Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Esther with her family.

The family of Esther L. Rosanske would like to thank the staff at Wolverton Glen for all their dedication and for the wonderful care they provided to Esther in her final months.

If you plan on attending the services, for your safety and the safety of others, social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
