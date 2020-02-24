Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Ethel H. Braford


1923 - 2020
Ethel H. Braford Obituary
Ethel H. Braford

Fond du Lac - Ethel H. Braford, 96, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on March 18, 1923, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth Rackow Bromme. In 1947, she married Harvey Roy Braford Sr. in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1962. Ethel enjoyed gardening, sewing, needle point and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her sons: Jackie Braford of Lamartine and Harvey Roy (Lucy) Braford Jr. of Brownsville; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Ronnie Braford, her brothers: Edward & William Bromme.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Jeannie Douglas officiating. Burial will be at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
