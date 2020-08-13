Ethel M. Lohse
Fond du Lac - Ethel M. Lohse passed peacefully from this earth on August 8, 2020, to rejoin her husband and partner in life in Heaven. Born on October 29, 1938, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of August and Elsie (Kramer) of Dotyville. She married Wayne Lohse on May 17, 1957, in Waukegan, Ill.
Ethel worked over 25 years for Trepanier's Beer and Liquor followed by RB Royal Industries until she retired. She was a member of The Eagles Club Women's Auxiliary, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Church and the NRA. She was an extraordinary woman with a feisty Irish spirit and a German sense of purpose. She believed deeply in fairness and human dignity which lead her to volunteer countless hours in support of her community at The Eagles Club, The American Legion, Big Brothers Big Sisters for 12 years, where she was received a Paul Davis Award for Outstanding Big Sister in 1987 and most notably to the Salvation Army for many years, where she was devoted to their many programs. She enjoyed hunting, fishing with her husband, gambling, spending time at their cottage on the Fox River, enjoying the gifts of nature in the woods and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Ethel is her loving daughter Dawn (Merl) Albert of Fond du Lac; cherished granddaughters Jessica Albert (Adam Foxman) of Greendale, WI, and Amanda Albert of Cudahy WI; one great-granddaughter Rory Foxman of Greendale, WI; and one brother Leonard (Donna) Drolshagen of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents August Drolshagen and Elsie Westemeier, one sister Ann Hess and one brother David "Reb" Drolshagen.
A private family Christian burial will take place at on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lyons Forest Home Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at the American Legion on a date to be determined, due to COVID-19. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Ethel's name to the Salvation Army Brown Bag Program of Fond du Lac and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420