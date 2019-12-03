|
|
Ethel M. Pade
Fond du Lac - Ethel M. Pade, 98, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, in hospice care at Tarfa Terrace in Fond du Lac.
She was born September 30, 1921, the daughter of the late Arnold and Hazel (Herrman) Penn. Ethel was a 1939 graduate of Goodrich High School. In 1943, Ethel married Arthur H. Pade and they farmed in rural Lomira for 31 years. Then for 30 more years they managed motels, campgrounds and townhomes in Wisconsin and Florida. Arthur passed away on January 4, 2005, after 61 years of a successful life of business and life together.
Ethel is survived by three sons, John (Rebecca) Pade of Montello, Paul (Josephine) Pade of Leno Lake, Minnesota and David (Shirley) Pade of Onalaska; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Ethel was the last of her family as her parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel with Rev: James Borgwardt officiating.
Burial will be in Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019