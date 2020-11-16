Eugene (Gene) Arthur Abraham Bauer
Eugene (Gene) Arthur Abraham Bauer 'Otto', age 89, of LeRoy passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Gene was born the son of Herman and Sabina (Huber) Bauer on February 12, 1931 in LeRoy. He was united in marriage to Arlien J. Medek on August 22, 1959 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Gene worked for W. J. Woodruff Roofing for 45 years and then went on to join the Golden Eagles at Quad Graphics for 11 years. He was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy and served as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Gene enjoyed being an umpire for baseball games and was active in the LeRoy Athletic Club. He loved to be outdoors and especially up north at 'deer camp' with his family. He also enjoyed Sunday morning cinnamon rolls after mass which was a tradition that Gene never missed. Family was very important to Gene and he loved spending time with them.
Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years Arlien of LeRoy. His children Lisa (Stanley) Ruplinger of Oakfield, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Bauer of LeRoy, Linda (Mike) Garriety of Lomira, and Loni (Mike) Schmidt of Mayville. His grandchildren Kenda (Frank) Knaus, Kelsey (Matt) Brandenburg, Kayla Ruplinger, Karmen (fiancé Tyler Vander Galien) Ruplinger, Sidney, Jesse, Riley, and Amelia Bauer, Mitchell, Tyler, and Camryn Garriety, and Sabrina Schmidt. His 3 great grandchildren Ezekiel and Isaac Knaus, and Andrew James Brandenburg. His two sisters Marion Ruddy of Green Bay and Patty Sternat of Lomira
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, Willard, and Dennis Bauer. His sister- in-law Lorraine Bauer and brothers-in-law Arnold Sternat and Gordon Ruddy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18 from noon until the time of the Mass at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery in LeRoy.
Face masks are encouraged for the health and safety of everyone.
