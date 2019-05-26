Eugene E. Liedke



Fond du Lac - Eugene E. "Grandpa" Liedke, age 94, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center. He was born on February 25, 1925, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur and Mary (Detweiler) Liedke. Gene served in the United States Navy stationed in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He worked for twelve years at Central Heating and then at Brenner Tank. Years ago Gene managed the Boudry Electric softball team. He was a VFW member and a member of the Eagles.



Survivors include his children, Sandra Olmstead, Gary (Karen Jo) Liedke, Eugene A. Liedke, Gordon Liedke, Glenn (Marlene) Liedke, Brian (Angie) Liedke, and Wendy (Dan) Liedke; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his lifetime significant other, Bernice Pelot; one granddaughter, Kara Liedke; four brothers; and one sister.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery. Military graveside honors will take place.



