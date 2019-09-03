|
|
Eugene E. Straveler
LeRoy - Eugene E. Straveler Sr., 79, of LeRoy passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Eugene was born on May 29, 1940 the son of Joseph and Laura (Eastling) Straveler in Brantwood, WI. He was a graduate of Tripoli High School. On June 17, 1961, he was united in marriage to Janette Lehner at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI.
Eugene had been employed with Maysteel for 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and ATVing.
Eugene is survived by his children: Julie (Neil) Weiss of Iron Ridge, Eugene Straveler Jr. of West Bend, Mark (special friend Loretta) Straveler of Eden, Dean (Stefanie) Straveler of Lomira and Jamie (special friend Brandon) Straveler of LeRoy; seven grandchildren: Matt, Melissa, Amy, Tammy, Kimberly, Lindsey and Megan; seven great grandchildren; two sisters Nellie Thurk of LeRoy and Josephine Schutt of New York; also other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janette in 1999, two sisters Catherine Weisinger and Rosemary Cooley; four brothers Norman, Joe, Ernie and Hubert.
A visitation for Eugene will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope for their compassionate care of Eugene.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019