Eugene L. Nell
Van Dyne - Eugene L. Nell, 90, of Van Dyne, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on July 26, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the son of Hilbert and Caroline Lange Nell. On June 19, 1953, he married Elaine F. Henke. She passed away on October 5, 2005.
Eugene worked for the City of Fond du Lac in Parking utility for over 35 years. He was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. Eugene was an active person and played baseball for Mercury Marine and Wilbur Pfeiffer, he played volleyball at Sacred Heart, and pitched horseshoes at the FDL Fairgrounds and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed going bowhunting and loved fishing with his wife Elaine.
He is survived by his sons: Dan (Debra) Nell and John (Nancy) Nell both of Fond du Lac, four grandchildren: Nicholas (special friend Beckye and her daughter Neelie), Natalie, Jenna and Michael (Hilary); and two great-grandchildren: Noah and Branson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Darold (Helen) Nell.
Private family services will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Thomas Meyer officiating. Burial to take place at Rienzi Cemetery.
Memorials in Eugene's name, may be directed to Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church.
