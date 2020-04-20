|
Eugene Miller
Las Vegas, NV - Eugene "Geno" E. Miller of Las Vegas, Nv. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Vista Hospital in Las Vegas. He was born on March 21, 1941 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Francis and Eileen (Potter) Miller. Geno managed Jet Stream Car Wash for many years. He owned and operated the Four Aces Auto Polishing Business. He also work at Canadian National Railroad and L&S Electric.in Appleton.
Geno was an avid pool player, his team winning the Nevada State Championship 2 years in a row. He also loved watching the Packers and playing Bingo.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (McKinney) Miller. His daughter Kim (Duwayne) Korb of FDL.
Four sons Robin, of Las Vegas, Steve and Jeff of Arlington, TX., and Curt (Karen Mittag) Miller of New Holstein, WI. Two step children, Mark (Connie Welp) Supple of Dubuque, IA., and Kim (Ken) Krug of FDL, . Four Brothers Edwin "Ed" (Lynn), John, Frank of FDL and Robert of CO. Three sisters, Mabel Pownell, Darlene Drew, Eight Grand children, many nieces and nephews and his sister in law Sharon Baldauf .
He was preceded in death by his parents, His 1st wife Nancy Francis Miller, his sisters Irene Shady, Margaret McCoullogh. Helen Petersen, Rose Davis, and 2 brothers Irving and Marvin 'Sam" Miller.
Due to the Corona Virus, a private service will be held.
" Your Wings were Ready but Our Hearts were Not"
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020