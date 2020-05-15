|
Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide
St. Cloud - Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide, 85, of St. Cloud, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born in Milwaukee on September 21, 1934 to Herbert and Agnes (Harty) Muckerheide. On October 11, 1980, Mike married Carolyn Hodorff in Campbellsport. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2009.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1954 - 1956. Returning to Milwaukee, he worked for the USPS as a Mail Carrier until retiring in 1989. Mike and Carolyn then moved to the St. Cloud area, specifically Wolf Lake.
Survivors include three children from a previous marriage, Steven (Barbara) Muckerheide, Denise (Phil) Dickinson and James (Suzanne) Muckerheide. Also, step-daughter, Deb (Ed) Leonard, Sr.; eleven grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Christine, Ed, Jr., Katherine, Michael, Eli, Amanda, Hannah, Kayla, and Molly; six great-grandchildren, Lexie, Dominic, Joseph, Blake James, Ellie Rose, and Aiden; and three nieces Ellen Flynn, Jane Perkl, and Andrea Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Agnes.
A private family committal in St. Charles Cemetery will be held in mid-June with Military Funeral Honors to follow. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020