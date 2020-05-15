Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Muckerheide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide Obituary
Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide

St. Cloud - Eugene R. "Mike" Muckerheide, 85, of St. Cloud, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born in Milwaukee on September 21, 1934 to Herbert and Agnes (Harty) Muckerheide. On October 11, 1980, Mike married Carolyn Hodorff in Campbellsport. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2009.

Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1954 - 1956. Returning to Milwaukee, he worked for the USPS as a Mail Carrier until retiring in 1989. Mike and Carolyn then moved to the St. Cloud area, specifically Wolf Lake.

Survivors include three children from a previous marriage, Steven (Barbara) Muckerheide, Denise (Phil) Dickinson and James (Suzanne) Muckerheide. Also, step-daughter, Deb (Ed) Leonard, Sr.; eleven grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Christine, Ed, Jr., Katherine, Michael, Eli, Amanda, Hannah, Kayla, and Molly; six great-grandchildren, Lexie, Dominic, Joseph, Blake James, Ellie Rose, and Aiden; and three nieces Ellen Flynn, Jane Perkl, and Andrea Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Agnes.

A private family committal in St. Charles Cemetery will be held in mid-June with Military Funeral Honors to follow. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now