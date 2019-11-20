|
|
Eunice Anna Lucille Beck, age 94, of Theresa passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Eunice was born the daughter of William and Emma (Hendel) Wendorff on August 14, 1925 in the town of Rubicon. She was united in marriage to Rueben Beck on July 3, 1948 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. Eunice had worked as a switchboard operator in Hartford and Theresa. She then went on to become the bookkeeper for Beck Motor Sales in Theresa. Eunice was an active member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa where she served as a former member of the Ladies Altar Guild.
Eunice loved quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, and rug making. She also loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Her family were the lucky recipients of her great cooking. She enjoyed camping with her family. In later years, Eunice like sitting on her deck and appreciating the scenery. Her most important role in life was that of a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Eunice is survived by her children-Nancy Beck of Seattle, WA., Randy (Patsy) Beck of Oshkosh, and Karen Beck of Theresa. Her cherished granddaughter- Stephany Beck. Her sisters- Pearl Bintzler and Jeanette Schellpfeffer. Her sister in law- Viriginia Wendorff. Brother in law- Gerald Beck. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rueben, sisters- Marcella (Adolph) Hildebrant and Irene Wendorf, brothers- Clarence Wendorff, Earl (Lucille) Wendorff, Eugene Wendorff, Glenn Wendorff, brothers in law- Reuben Bintzler and Jerry Schellpfeffer, and her sister in law Arlene Beck.
A funeral service for Eunice will take place on Saturday, November 23 at 12 p.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jon Learman officiating. Visitation will take place on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church in Theresa. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa as well as Agnesian Hospice Hope in Fond du Lac.
Special thanks to Agnesian Hospice for all of their care and support shown to Eunice and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019