Services
Carlson Funeral Service Inc
134 N Stevens St
Rhinelander, WI 54501
(715) 369-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Karbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice C. (Vaughan) Karbon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eunice C. (Vaughan) Karbon Obituary
Eunice C. (Vaughan) Karbon

Rhinelander - Eunice C. Karbon (Vaughan), age 85 of Rhinelander, WI, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1933, in Manitowoc, WI to Adolph and Verna (Knuell) Karbon.

Eunice graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1951. She married Richard Vaughan on February 26, 1955, in Manitowoc and together they would raise their family of seven children. In addition to her role as mother, Eunice worked in health care for much of her employment career. She and Richard also operated Country Club Manor Resort on Boom Lake near Rhinelander in summers; returning to Fond du Lac each fall for Richard's teaching position. They took over fulltime operation of the resort in 1986 until retiring in the late 1990s. Eunice enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, needle work, and time spent with her family.

Eunice is survived by her seven children, Gary and Sharon (Costello) of Kimberly, WI, Holly Hassell of Rhinelander, Suzi Perron of Sparta, WI, Gordy and Julie (Ellingson) of Fond du Lac, WI, Vernali Vaughan (John Walkowski) of Rhinelander, Jeni Vaughan of Rhinelander, and Jami Vaughan of Monico, WI; nine grandchildren, Christy, Kevin, Greg, Josh, Brandon, Amy, Rachel, Wade, and Eric; ten great-grandchildren with another expected in May; and a brother, Allen Karbon of Manitowoc, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gordon; and two sisters, Geraldine and Germaine.

The family is planning a memorial gathering for later this year in Manitowoc. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 / www.carlsonfh.com) of Rhinelander is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now