Eunice M. Huff
Ripon - Eunice Marie Huff made it home to be with our Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. She transitioned peacefully at her home in Ripon, WI surrounded and supported by her family.
Eunice was born on December 14, 1937 in Pittsfield, Maine, the daughter of Lloyd and Therees (Webb) Brooks and was the eldest of 14 siblings, (13 girls and 1 boy), which brought a moment of brief stardom as the largest all girl family in America.
In 1957 she married Dennis L. Huff in Pittsfield, ME, and was married for 56 years before he was called home on October 4, 2013. In their early years, they often enjoyed roller dancing (ballroom dancing on roller skates) and endless games of cribbage. As they grew, they both had the opportunity to experience life in many ways from boating, joining an organ club to their love of camping.
Often referred to by Dennis as a domestic engineer (aka homemaker), Eunice was active in her own ways including serving the Lord on work committees, Deacons and singing in the choir as a member of United Church of Christ. She served her community by volunteering and serving at blood drives and the Lions Club. She served in The Daughters of Rebekah, an international service-oriented organization and a branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Eunice also had a love for animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed baking, knitting, ceramics, crossword puzzles and karaoke.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, her son Norman, her parents and in-laws, three sisters and a brother-in-law. Eunice is survived by her children, Debi Fenton of Long Beach, CA and Darren (Rhonda) Huff of Rosendale, WI. A daughter-in-law, Pamela Huff of Rosendale, WI; grandchildren; Liz (Jim) Rowe, Tyler Fenton, Dennis (Amy) Huff, Sara (Travis) Gurath, Heather (Ben) Juedes, Jaqui and Mitchel Huff; and three great grandchildren, Chelsea and Bryson Huff and Lawerence and Isaiah Juedes. She is also survived by a large extended family.
Visitation for Eunice will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971. Committal will be held following the service in the Rosendale Cemetery.
Memorial service for Eunice will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with Pastor Donald Deike officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended. A private family inurnment will take place at Rosendale Cemetery, Rosendale, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.