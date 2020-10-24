1/1
Eunice M. Wondrash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice M. Wondrash

Fond du Lac - Eunice M. Wondrash, 88, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 19, 1932 in the Town of Ashford a daughter of Kermit and Esther (Weigand) Erdmann. On February 11, 1961 Eunice married Leo Wondrash in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2017.

Eunice enjoyed reading and going to Culvers.

Survivors include her three children, Kevin (Kathy) Wondrash, Ann Herbst (Dan Gieschen) and Kyle (Gloria) Wondrash; a daughter-in-law, Kim Wondrash; four grandchildren, Stephanie Wondrash (Matt Husske), Alexandria Wondrash (fiancé Andrew Hyde), Cody Wondrash (Chloe Zivkovich) and Kelly Wondrash; her sister, Karen Moore; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Gilbert) Meisner and Florence Wondrash; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Keith Wondrash; an infant brother; a son-in-law, Larry Herbst; and her brother-in-law, Donald Wondrash.

A private family service will be held followed by entombment in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac.

Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, ATTN: Home of Hope, 239 Trowbridge Dr., Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

The family extends a special thank you to Diann Roberts and the staff at the Meadows of Fond du Lac Assisted Living, as well as the nurses and staff at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope for the wonderful care given to their mom.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved