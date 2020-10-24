Eunice M. Wondrash
Fond du Lac - Eunice M. Wondrash, 88, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 19, 1932 in the Town of Ashford a daughter of Kermit and Esther (Weigand) Erdmann. On February 11, 1961 Eunice married Leo Wondrash in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2017.
Eunice enjoyed reading and going to Culvers.
Survivors include her three children, Kevin (Kathy) Wondrash, Ann Herbst (Dan Gieschen) and Kyle (Gloria) Wondrash; a daughter-in-law, Kim Wondrash; four grandchildren, Stephanie Wondrash (Matt Husske), Alexandria Wondrash (fiancé Andrew Hyde), Cody Wondrash (Chloe Zivkovich) and Kelly Wondrash; her sister, Karen Moore; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Gilbert) Meisner and Florence Wondrash; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Keith Wondrash; an infant brother; a son-in-law, Larry Herbst; and her brother-in-law, Donald Wondrash.
A private family service will be held followed by entombment in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, ATTN: Home of Hope, 239 Trowbridge Dr., Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
The family extends a special thank you to Diann Roberts and the staff at the Meadows of Fond du Lac Assisted Living, as well as the nurses and staff at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope for the wonderful care given to their mom.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com