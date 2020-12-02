Eva Ollerman



Colgate - Eva Ollerman, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21st, 2020. She was born June 3, 1934 in Fond du Lac. She married Alvin Ollerman on June 26, 1954. He is survived by: loving sister Dorothy Huberty, children Barbara (John) Bauer, Scott (Terry) Ollerman, Kenneth Ollerman, and friend Gretchen Femrite, grandchildren: Mason (Dana) Pooler, and Mike and Brian Ollerman, great-grandchildren Connor and Liam Pooler, niece Kelly Theis and nephew Thomas Huberty. Special Thank you for all the wonderful care at Kathy's Hospice, West Bend. No services will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store