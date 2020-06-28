Evangeline "Angie" A. Draheim
New Holstein - Evangeline "Angie" A. Draheim, age 97, of New Holstein, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein where she resided since December, 2014.
Evangeline was born September 21, 1922, in Marytown to Joseph A. & Katherine Clara (Wettstein) Karls.
On October 4, 1941, she married Lloyd O. Draheim at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; Lloyd preceded her in death on October 10, 2013.
She worked at the former Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein until retiring. Angie was an exceptional cook and baker. She was an avid gardener; her flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. Most important, was her job of being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Angie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, Christian Women's Society, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and the New Holstein American Legion Auxiliary. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years in New Holstein.
Angie is survived by three children, Kenneth (Darlene) Draheim of New Holstein, Linda Schuerman of Wauwatosa, and Katherine (Bradley) Kupfer of Pickerel; eight grandchildren, Todd Draheim, Mary Thome, Tim (Mary) Draheim, Michael (Michelle) Draheim, Jennifer (Joseph) Cicero, Theresa (Michael) Glasgow, Courtney (Brian) Rakkaus, and Christopher (Talisa) Kupfer; 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew & Elizabeth Thome, Jonathan & Nicole Draheim, Madeline & Emily Cicero, Nathan & Ryan Glasgow, Lucas Draheim, and Mira Kupfer; and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Karls of Chilton.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph & Katherine Karls; her husband, Lloyd Draheim; her brother, Cyril Karls; her brothers-in-law, Arthur (Margaret) Draheim & Elmer (Myrtle) Draheim; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Stoddart.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum near Manitowoc.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Angie's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Thursday, July 2nd from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM when brief rites will be held at the funeral home.
Angie's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein and the Calumet County Home Healthcare & Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to her.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.