Evangeline M. Fritz
Fond du Lac - Evangeline (Evie) M. Fritz, 88, of Fond du Lac passed away at St. Francis Home May 11, 2020.
Evangeline was born May 20, 1931, in the Town of Marshfield, to the late Clemens and Eleanora (Haensgen) Merten.
On May 16, 1953, she married Kenneth F. Fritz at Holy Cross Parish, Mt. Calvary, WI. Kenneth preceded her in the death December 4, 2010.
Evangeline attended Holy Cross grade school in Mt. Calvary. She attended Mt. Calvary High School for 2 years and then attended St. Mary Springs Academy of Fond du Lac and graduated in 1949.
After high school Evangeline worked for the Fond du Lac Building and Loan (Savings and Loan), City Hall, Hamm Real Estate, and United Service Appraisals.
In her youth and young adult life she enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. She was in the school and church choirs.
In her adult life Evangeline continued to sing in the church choirs and was a cantor at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Survivors include son, Michael (Ann) Fritz of Fond du Lac; daughters, Kathryn (Mark) Dulak of Delafield and Mary Fritz- (Steven) Wagner of Aiken, SC; seven grandchildren and spouses, Andrew (Melinda) Shoemaker, Terri (Donald) Kollmann, Michael Crossman and Evan Fritz, Heather (Oleg) Gershteyn, Ashley (Kevin) Eiseman and Bradley (Tammy Nguyen) Wagner; and 8+ great grandchildren, Alexandrea and Landyn Shoemaker, Corrin (Josh) Cheevers, Payton and Avalyn Kollmann, Isabella and Olivia Gershteyn, Graham Eiseman and soon-to-be baby Wagner and two great great grandchildren Wyatt and Nicole Cheevers. She is survived by a brother Alexander (Frances) Merten and sister, Donna Mae Schmitz (Alvin-deceased) and sister-in-law, Carol Fritz (Wayne-deceased) and by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, seven brothers; Lester, Leroy, Delbert, Vernon, Willard, Harold, Albin; five sisters and their spouses, Orlena (Albert) Burg, Gladys (Leo) Birschbach, Zelda (Claude) Casper, Muriel and Glendola Merten; her mother and father-in-law, Walter and Leona Fritz; a sister-in-law Elaine (Irwin) Ludkey.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac.
Evangeline was a "hard worker". She was raised on a farm where she developed an early and strong work ethic, which she carried throughout her life. She was very strong in her faith which she encouraged in her children. Sending her children to parochial schools was very important to her along with encouraging her children to pursue a college education. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, singing, golfing and traveling.
Services: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ, Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Arc of Fond du Lac, Inc. (arcfdl.org) or St. Mary Springs Academy (smsacademy.org).
The family extends heartfelt thanks for the care received from the staff at St. Francis Terrace Assisted Living and St. Francis Nursing Home over the past 7+ years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 12 to May 13, 2020