Evelyn A. Giese
Van Dyne - Evelyn A. Giese, age 90, of Van Dyne, WI passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Waterford in Oshkosh. Evelyn was born on September 14, 1929 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alvin and Ada (Buetow) Marcoe. She graduated from St. Mary Springs High School in Fond du Lac, Class of 1947. On January 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Carl Giese in North Fond du Lac. He then preceded her in death on October 18, 1990.
Evelyn was a bookkeeper for the family owned Van Dyne Bowling Alley for 30 years. She then held several jobs: Prison Guard for Taycheedah Correctional Institute, Fuller Brush Cleaning Product sales, Tupperware sales, housekeeper at Green Lake Conference Center, and most recently, she was a server at the Ripon College Commons. Evelyn was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon. She loved fishing and bowling. She worked with the Jr Bowling League teaching many children in Van Dyne how to bowl. She had a passion for Polka Dancing, never missing a Friday night or Saturday afternoon with her "Merry Widows" friends. While at home, she would always have the Brewers game and crochet Afghans for family members.
Evelyn is survived by her 2 daughters: Faye ("Biff") Grover of Ripon, and Carleen (Roger) Norton of Van Dyne; son, Steve (Beverly) Giese of Rosendale; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Jo (Don) Kellogg of Van Dyne, and Nathlie Moore of Oshkosh; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Dennis; and two brothers: Lloyd Marcoe and David Buetow.
Visitation for Evelyn will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon with Father Davies Edassery officiating. Burial will be held in Rosendale Cemetery. Memorials to Heartland Hospice are appreciated. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Giese family during this difficult time. DivinePassageFunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019