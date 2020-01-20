|
|
Evelyn A. (Schmitz) Korb
St. Cloud - Evelyn A. (Schmitz) Korb, age 92, of Marytown (rural St. Cloud), passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ascension Calumet Medical Center in Chilton.
She was born March 20, 1927, in St. Peter to George & Julia (Schaefer) Schmitz. Evelyn attended grade school at St. Peter's Catholic Grade School in St. Peter. On June 7, 1950, she married Allen D. Korb at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Peter; Allen preceded her in death on November 26, 2007.
Evelyn and Allen farmed in Marytown (Town of Calumet, Fond du Lac County) from 1964 until their retirement in 1997. Prior to moving to Marytown, Evelyn and Allen lived near Fond du Lac in the Town of Empire. Evelyn was proud of the fact that she "drove school bus", her version of transporting her children and other Fond du Lac school district students in her blue station wagon.
Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown, Altar & Rosary Society, and the Fond du Lac County Homemakers. She and Allen were also involved with the Marytown 4-H Club while their children were members. Evelyn was a strong believer in reading and education, her children remembering always being read to each night. She immensely enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, snowmobiling, and watching the Braves and later the Brewers. Evelyn won her last game of Uno just a week before her passing, playing with her family, at home. Family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the center of her life.
She is survived by her three children, Joan Korb and her husband Frederic Will, MD of Egg Harbor and Madison, John Korb and wife Jane (who was like another daughter) of rural St. Cloud "Marytown", and Kathy Korb (special friend, Bill Bratz Jr.) of Valders; four grandchildren, Kelly (Edwin) Oakley, Jason (Jessica) Korb, Jennifer Elliott, and William Elliott; five great-grandchildren, Morgan Oakley, Gavin Oakley, Lexie Korb, Brianna Korb, and Kaden Korb; four sisters-in-law: Ludina Schmitz, Ludine (James) Daniel, Geraldine Korb, and Nathalie Farris. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Allen; two sons, David & Joseph Korb; a granddaughter, Stacy Korb; four brothers; and two sisters.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown (N10232 County Road G New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Larry Abler, O.F.M. Cap will officiate. Evelyn will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery next to her husband on Friday.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Evelyn's family at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown on Thursday, January 23rd from 3:00 PM until 5:30 PM.
Evelyn's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Ascension Medical Center in Chilton, the Calumet County Homecare providers and the Calumet County Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to her.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020