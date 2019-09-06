|
Evelyn E. Beck
Osceola - Evelyn E. Beck (Rader), age 84 years, of Osceola was called home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born on November 12, 1934 to John and Clara Rader (Skibbie). She was united in marriage to Oliver Beck. Oliver passed away October 11, 2005.
Evelyn loved watching movies and spending time with her grandson, Lucas. She also enjoyed spending time with her black lab, Bailey.
Those Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her six children, Darlene Beck, Joyce (Glen) White, Harold (Jodi) Beck, Sr., Connie Meyer, Daniel Beck, and James (Rebecca) Beck; six grandchildren, Lucas Beck, Danielle White; Evelyn Griffin, Kristina Beck, Erin Beck and Harold Beck, Jr. She is further survived by her sister, Eleanore Rader; son-in-law, Corey Reichert; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Oliver; Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Walter Beck; and her daughter, Mary Reichert.
Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Myrhum Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main St. - Lomira, WI 53048). Inurnment at St. Matthew's Catholic Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Evelyn's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:30 pm until the time of service. Memorials to Agnesian Hospice Hope in Fond du Lac.
Evelyn's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Agnesian Hospice Hope for the loving care they provided.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of Lomira has been entrusted with Evelyn's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019