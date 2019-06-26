Evelyn E. Torzewski



Fond du Lac - Evelyn E. Torzewski, age 83, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on January 24, 1936 in Waupun, the daughter of Edward and Eliza (Van Loo) Miller. Evelyn was a graduate of Central High School in Salem, WI. She worked at Speed Queen in Ripon for many years until retiring in 1994. Evelyn volunteered for ASTOP in Fond du Lac for seventeen years. She was a member of the Lady Elks, American Legion, Eagles Auxiliary, Church of Our Saviour, and Covenant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, making tie blankets, nature, donating blood, helping people, and keeping herself busy.



Survivors include one son, Robert (Judi) Balson of Fond du Lac; one step-son, Stuart (Jodi) Torzewski of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Hilgendorf of Ashland, WI, Dustin Balson of Fond du Lac, Alexander Torzewski of Chicago, IL; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Logan Hilgendorf of Ashland, WI; one sister, Dorothy Tolsma of Brandon, WI; one brother, Melvin Miller of Bristol, WI; one sister-in-law, Julliene Miller;



She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Wayne Tyrrell; her brothers, Arthur Miller, Edwin Miller, Oscar Miller, Arnold Miller, James Van Buren, John Miller; her sister, Eleanor Billips; two nephews, Tom Miller and Melvin Miller.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1-3:30 PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 N. Marr St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 3:30 PM at the church. Burial will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM at McHenry County Memorial Park, 11301 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL, 60098.



Evelyn would like to thank family and friends for being so wonderful to her. May God bless you all.



Also special thanks to Agnesian Hospice and St. Agnes Day Service for everything they have done for Evelyn.



