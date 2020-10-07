Evelyn Frances Braun



Evelyn Frances Braun passed away on Oct. 2 at Edenbrook nursing home in Fond du Lac WI.



Evelyn was born in Calvary WI to Joseph and Gertrude (Bleuel) Braun 97 years ago.



She and her Sister Estelle lived together in the family home where they were born in Calvary, prior to moving to Edenbrook.



Evelyn was impacted by paralytic Polio as a teenager but went on to finish high school at St. Mary's Springs Academy, which was rare in her day.



After high school she worked for the Capuchins at St Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary. She was one of the first female secretaries to work there.



She went on to work various jobs. National Exchange Bank, Automotive, and then completed her career as a civil servant in Fond du Lac's old Red Brick Courthouse.



She was always a joy to visit with. She was knowledgeable of and interested in others and read the daily newspaper until rather recently.



She is survived by her sister Estelle, and sister-in-law Patricia (Eugene) Braun, nieces, nephews, and caring neighbors in Calvary.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer (Marie), infant Orville, Eugene, and sister Dolores Mutz.



She will be deeply missed.



No funeral or visitation is planned at this time.









