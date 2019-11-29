|
Evelyn Krug
Fond du Lac - Evelyn L. Krug, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope surrounded by all of her family.
Evelyn was born in Fond du Lac on May 15, 1925, the daughter of William and Pauline (Durben) Koenigs. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Eugene Krug in Stacyville, IA. They raised seven children in Fond du Lac in a house they built in 1949 with their own hands just east of the city on Hwy 23.
Evelyn loved to bake chocolate chip cookies for everyone she knew. She enjoyed taking them to the hospice home for everyone to enjoy. Evelyn liked tending to her flowers wherever she lived. Evelyn and Gene also had a miniature train ride which they took to area picnics and festivals for many years in the 50's and 60's.
After retirement, Evelyn and Gene became vagabond travelers and golfers.
Evelyn is survived by her seven children: Dave (Beckie) Krug of Fond du Lac, Brian (Patricia) Krug of The Villages, FL., Bill (Susan) Krug of Baraboo, Jack (Mary Jane) Krug of Fond du Lac, Cheri (Greg) Able of Waycross, GA., Gary (Cindy) Krug of Oshkosh and Darin (Blessing) Krug of San Marcos, CA. She is also survived by a younger sister, Estelle Mayer and in-laws Marion Gotz, Gerald Krug and Carrie Stephany. There are 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Wilbur, and sister Millie.
A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on December 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019