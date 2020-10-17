1/
Evelyn L. Jacobs
Evelyn L. Jacobs

Fond du Lac - Evelyn Louise Jacobs, 96, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

Evelyn was born on August 11, 1924, in Waupun, the daughter of the late John and Lorena (Kiening) Southard. On August 20, 1942, she married Donald Jacobs in Dubuque, Iowa. Donald preceded Evelyn in death on May 9, 2002.

Evelyn enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Survivors include three children, Barbara Myers of Bradenton, Florida, Donna (Ronald) Borndahl and John (Patricia) Jacobs both of Fond du Lac; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Preston (Mary) Southard and Joseph (Arlene) Southard; a sister, Dorothy (Bob) Rock; a son-in-law, Robert Myers and two great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2020.
