Evelyn M. "Evie" Portier



Fond du Lac - Evelyn M. "Evie" Portier, age 78, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna. She was born on September 24, 1940, in Monroe, NY, the daughter of Robert and Olive (Van Leuven) Tackett. Evie moved to Spring Green, WI, as a child and has been a Fond du Lac resident since 1963 and has spent the last eight years in Kimberly, WI. On November 7, 1970, she married Claire E. Portier Sr. in Oconto Falls, WI. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2011. Evie worked as a waitress at Schreiner's Restaurant for many years.



Nothing was more important to Evie than her family. Evie loved to visit with friends and walk the halls of Hallmark Place in Kimberly, WI. She had a gift of relating to people and they fell in love with her as soon as they spoke with her.



Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Corey) Mullard of Appleton, her son, Claire "CJ" (Kimberly) Portier of Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Avery Portier, Madison Mullard, Carter Portier, Brayden Mullard, Jack Mullard, and Peyton Portier; one sister, Janet Breager of FL; and other relative and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Visitation will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Visitation will take place on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Special thanks to all of the nurses and staff at St. Paul Elder Care. Your love and support meant the world to Evie and her family.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019