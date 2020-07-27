Evelyn N. Tabbert
Fond du Lac - Evelyn Nora (Dean) Tabbert, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home.
She was born October 5, 1932, the seventh child of Myrtle (Hare) and Henry C. Dean.
On August 6, 1949, she married Norman V. Tabbert in Waupun. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2016. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
Evelyn was a loving and generous person to all she knew. She had many talents and shared them with others. She was known for her baking, cooking, knitting, quilting, sewing, caning chairs, soap making, canning and started the family tradition of making maple syrup. Her bread, buns and cinnamon rolls were the best anywhere. During her lifetime she was often employed in the healthcare field.
Evelyn's survivors include 3 children: Brian (Karen) Tabbert, St Cloud, Tim (Michelle) Tabbert, Van Dyne and Sandy (Scott Esberner) Tabbert, Park Falls; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Audrey Dean; close nieces; MaryBeth Berg, Janice Guderski, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, and siblings; Norman Dean, Lawrence Dean, Raymond Dean, David Dean, Hannah Mulhollon, Bernice Wellens.
A memorial service will be in the future when it is safer for all. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice. In her memory bake your favorite recipe or try a new one.
