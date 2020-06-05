Evelyn T. McMurray
Fond du Lac - Evelyn T. McMurray, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Grancare Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on June 26, 1924, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Einar and Hertha (Wiedenhoeft) Thoner. Her family moved to Flint, MI in 1927 and then to South Bend, IN, in 1941. She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School, Class of 1942. She attended Marion Jr. College in Marion, VA and Indiana University Extension in South Bend. She was married to Glenn E. McMurray on November 9, 1946. He preceded her in death April of 1999.
Evelyn moved to Fond du Lac in 2006. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran. She enjoyed golf, Bible Study Groups, played bridge at the Senior Center and volunteered at the Fond du Lac Food Pantry.
Evelyn (Tudy) is survived by daughter Susan Kuespert (Bill) of Fond du Lac, son Kevin McMurray (Carol) of Calera, Ala., daughter Peggy Cowles (Jerry) of Nappanee, Ind., and son Michael McMurray (Rachel) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She is also survived by two brothers, Bob Thoner (Janice) of South Bend, Ind. and Bill Thoner of Lancaster, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Julie Hennemann (Owen) of Oak Creek, Wis, Jeffery Kuespert (Sarah) of Elkhorn, Wis, Christen Gilbreath (Daniel) of Dacula, Ga, Elizabeth Smith (Adam) of Lawrenceville, Ga and David McMurray (Ivy) of Duluth, Ga. Great grandchildren: Tanner and Max Hennemann, Meghan Galaszewski, Abram and Elias Kuespert, Mackenzie and Banks Gilbreath. Step grandchildren Ted Byrer (Elizabeth) of Westfield Ind., Jennifer Gardner (Tom) of Bessemer, Ala., and Jack Messmen (Karla) of Moore, Okla., step great grandchildren Noelle, Zach, Ben and Max Byrer, Ashley and Alexis Gardner, and Ricky and Findley Messmen. Mom's "adopted family" members include Mike and JoJo Turner and their daughter Ali Svendsen of Mattawan, MI and Alice (Chris) Haines and her children Nick (Danielle) Grimm and their daughter Evelyn, Stephanie (Justin) Zircher and their son Avery of South Bend, Ind., and Jon (Eva) Haines of South Bend, Ind.
Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or Agnesian Hospice Hope, 400 Highway K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Our mom has gone home to be with the Lord! Thanks Be to God!
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.
Fond du Lac - Evelyn T. McMurray, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Grancare Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on June 26, 1924, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Einar and Hertha (Wiedenhoeft) Thoner. Her family moved to Flint, MI in 1927 and then to South Bend, IN, in 1941. She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School, Class of 1942. She attended Marion Jr. College in Marion, VA and Indiana University Extension in South Bend. She was married to Glenn E. McMurray on November 9, 1946. He preceded her in death April of 1999.
Evelyn moved to Fond du Lac in 2006. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran. She enjoyed golf, Bible Study Groups, played bridge at the Senior Center and volunteered at the Fond du Lac Food Pantry.
Evelyn (Tudy) is survived by daughter Susan Kuespert (Bill) of Fond du Lac, son Kevin McMurray (Carol) of Calera, Ala., daughter Peggy Cowles (Jerry) of Nappanee, Ind., and son Michael McMurray (Rachel) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She is also survived by two brothers, Bob Thoner (Janice) of South Bend, Ind. and Bill Thoner of Lancaster, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Julie Hennemann (Owen) of Oak Creek, Wis, Jeffery Kuespert (Sarah) of Elkhorn, Wis, Christen Gilbreath (Daniel) of Dacula, Ga, Elizabeth Smith (Adam) of Lawrenceville, Ga and David McMurray (Ivy) of Duluth, Ga. Great grandchildren: Tanner and Max Hennemann, Meghan Galaszewski, Abram and Elias Kuespert, Mackenzie and Banks Gilbreath. Step grandchildren Ted Byrer (Elizabeth) of Westfield Ind., Jennifer Gardner (Tom) of Bessemer, Ala., and Jack Messmen (Karla) of Moore, Okla., step great grandchildren Noelle, Zach, Ben and Max Byrer, Ashley and Alexis Gardner, and Ricky and Findley Messmen. Mom's "adopted family" members include Mike and JoJo Turner and their daughter Ali Svendsen of Mattawan, MI and Alice (Chris) Haines and her children Nick (Danielle) Grimm and their daughter Evelyn, Stephanie (Justin) Zircher and their son Avery of South Bend, Ind., and Jon (Eva) Haines of South Bend, Ind.
Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or Agnesian Hospice Hope, 400 Highway K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Our mom has gone home to be with the Lord! Thanks Be to God!
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.