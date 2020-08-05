Evelyn T. McMurray
Fond du Lac - Evelyn T. McMurray, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Grancare Nursing and Rehab.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 3:00 - 4:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Ascension Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Blain officiating. Per WI guidelines, a mask is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Special thanks to the staff at Grancare and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the care and concern shown to Evelyn.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
, 920-921-4420.